'The Last Waltz' to make one-day-only return to theaters on November 5

The iconic documentary The Last Waltz, which captured The Band's final concert, is returning to theaters as part of the film's 45th anniversary celebration. Fathom Events will screen the Martin Scorsese-directed film on Sunday, November 5, at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. ET.

The return to theaters was in the works before the August 9 passing of The Band frontman Robbie Robertson. Each screening will feature an introduction from the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer, in which he shares his perspective on The Band's final show.

The Last Waltz, considered one of the greatest concert documentaries of all time was released April 26, 1978. It focused on The Band's show at the Winterland Ballroom in San Francisco on Thanksgiving Day, November 25, 1976.

Billed as their "farewell concert appearance," the show featured guest appearances by a whole host of musicians, including Bob Dylan, Ringo Starr, Eric Clapton, Dr. John, Ronnie Wood, Muddy Waters, Neil Diamond, Van Morrison and Neil Young.

The film was selected by the Library of Congress for preservation in the National Film Registry in 2019.

Tickets for the Fathom screenings are on sale now.

