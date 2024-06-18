Tesla, Extreme & more set for Monsters of Rock cruise

Credit Monsters of Rock Cruise

By Jill Lances
Tesla, Extreme, Queensrÿche and RATT’s Stephen Pearcy are among the rockers setting sail on the annual Monsters of Rock cruise, happening March 10-15 on Norwegian Cruise Line's Norwegian Joy.
Over 35 artists are booked for the cruise, including Winger, LA Guns, Vixen, Michael Schenker, Krokus, Extreme and Slaughter.
The Monsters of Rock Cruise, returning for its 13th year, departs from Miami, with stops in Great Stirrup Cay and Nassau, Bahamas.

Reservations are open now at MonstersOfRockCruise.com.

