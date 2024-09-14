Ted Nugent responds to Pearl Jam’s use of “Stranglehold” for anti-gun message

Rocker Ted Nugent has responded to reports that Pearl Jam used the riff of his song “Stranglehold” to share an anti-gun message.

During Pearl Jam's show in Baltimore Thursday, the band surprised the crowd by playing the song’s riff, while frontman Eddie Vedder repeated the lyrics, "I don't own a gun/ I never wanna own a gun."

Nugent is a very vocal supporter of gun ownership, and had something to say about his song being used in such a manner, inviting Vedder to come on his podcast to discuss the issue.

Linking to a report on the performance, Nugent commented on X, "hey Eddie join me on my RAV spirit campfire to discuss how your insane liberal policies have created an explosion in engineered violent recidivism while you fight to disarm helpless innocent citizens."

Vedder and company may be a little busy to do that. They have a few more U.S. shows left on their Dark Matter tour. They hit Boston’s Fenway Park for two shows on Sunday and Tuesday, and then head to California for the Ohana Festival Sept. 27 and 29. They then head to Australia in November.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.