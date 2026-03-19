Teaser released for documentary on the search for Paul McCartney’s missing bass

Sir Paul McCartney performs at The O2 Arena during his 'Got Back' world tour on December 18, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Jim Dyson/Getty Images)

A new documentary focuses on the 50-year search for Paul McCartney's long-lost Höfner bass, and the first teaser has just been released.

McCartney: The Hunt for the Lost Bass, directed by Arthur Cary, is set to hit theaters in the U.K on April 2 and 4. According to the film's description, the doc "tells the extraordinary story of this iconic instrument, and the fan powered quest to find it."

McCartney purchased the bass in Hamburg, Germany, in 1961 and used it to write such Beatles classics as "Love Me Do" and "She Loves You." It was initially believed to have last been seen in 1969 following the filming of Get Back. It was later revealed that it had actually been stolen in 1972 from a truck parked in Notting Hill, West London.

The Lost Bass Project launched a campaign to find McCartney’s bass in 2018, and the Beatle announced in February 2024 that he had it back in his possession.

The documentary features interviews with McCartney, his brother Mike McCartney, Elvis Costello and Klaus Voormann, along with journalists and fans who set out to find and restore the bass.

“It's a story about fandom, creativity, love, loss, memory and the transformative power of music,” the description adds.

There’s no word on whether the documentary will be released in the U.S.

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