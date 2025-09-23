Tears for Fears reissuing 'Songs From the Big Chair' for 40th anniversary

Cover of Tears for Fears' 'Songs From The Big Chair'/(UMe)
By Jill Lances

Tears for Fears is celebrating the 40th anniversary of their multi-Platinum album Songs From the Big Chair with a variety of special-edition reissues.

The album, featuring hits singles “Shout,” “Everybody Wants to Rule the World,” “Head Over Heels” and more, will be released Nov. 14 in a variety of formats, including a limited-edition two-LP set on transparent red vinyl, which will feature unused artwork and tracks previously unavailable on vinyl.
In addition, the album will be reissued as a three-CD deluxe set, which includes B-sides, single versions and remixed tracks; a limited-edition LP on Coke bottle clear vinyl; and a single vinyl picture disc.

Released in February 1985, Songs From the Big Chair was a breakthrough album for the duo, made up of Curt Smith and Roland Orzabal. The album hit #1 in the U.S. and #2 in the U.K.; the singles "Shout" and "Everybody Wants to Rule the World" hit #1 in the U.S. "Head Over Heels" was also a top-five hit, peaking at #3.

The album went on to be Tears for Fears' most successful album to date and has been certified five-times Platinum in the U.S.

All formats are available for preorder now. 

