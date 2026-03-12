Tears For Fears classic ‘Everybody Wants To Rule the World’ covered by Harry Styles

Tears For Fears’ classic track "Everybody Wants To Rule the World" has been given a new spin by pop star Harry Styles.

Styles covered the song during an appearance on BBC Radio 1's Live Lounge. The singer is out promoting his recently released album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally., and will be the host and musical guest on Saturday Night Live March 14.

"Everybody Wants To Rule the World" appeared on Tears For Fears' second studio album, 1985's Songs from the Big Chair, which hit #1 in the U.S. and has been certified five-times Platinum. "Everybody Wants To Rule the World" became the band's first #1 hit, spending two weeks on top of the Billboard Hot 100. The second single from the album, "Shout," also went to #1.

This isn't the first time Harry has covered a classic tune for Live Lounge. In 2017 he performed his take on Fleetwood Mac's "The Chain."

