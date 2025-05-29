Talking Heads revisit 'More Songs About Buildings and Food' with super deluxe edition release

Talking Heads are continuing the celebration of their 50th anniversary with the release of a new super deluxe edition of their sophomore album, More Songs About Buildings and Food.

The three-CD/Blu-ray release will include the remastered album, as well as 11 rarities, four of which are previously unreleased versions of album tracks. There’s also a live album, featuring a recording of the band’s August 1978 show at New York’s Entermedia Theatre.

The Blu-ray includes Dolby ATMOS and 5.1 surround sound mixes of the album. There's also footage from the Entermedia concert, plus another concert, recorded at Sproul Plaza at the University of California, Berkeley.

The set also includes a hardcover book featuring previously unseen photos, as well as liner notes from the four members of Talking Heads: David Byrne, Tina Weymouth, Chris Frantz and Jerry Harrison.

As a preview of the set, Talking Heads have shared a previously unreleased alternative version of the track "Found A Job," which is now available.

The set will also be released as a four-LP vinyl edition, featuring the original album, rarities and a live New York concert. There will also be a second version, available on the band's website, featuring the bonus reissues of four international 7-inch singles, as well as a two-LP black vinyl version and a red vinyl pressing.

More Songs About Buildings and Food (Super Deluxe Edition) will be released July 25 and is available for preorder now.

Released in July 1978, More Songs About Buildings and Food was a top-40 hit for Talking Heads, peaking at #29 in the U.S. It contained the band's first hit single, a cover of Al Green's "Take Me To The River," which also peaked at #29.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.