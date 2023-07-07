Talking Heads’ 'Stop Making Sense' soundtrack getting deluxe reissue

Talking Heads is celebrating the 40th anniversary of the concerts that were filmed for their classic movie, Stop Making Sense — with a deluxe edition of the soundtrack featuring previously unreleased content.

Dropping August 18, the deluxe edition will feature the entire concert for the very first time, including two tracks that didn't make the original album: "Cities" and "Big Business / I Zimbra." The live version of "Cities," which up until now was only included on the VHS/DVD of the movie, is out now.

Stop Making Sense (Deluxe Edition) is being released as a limited edition two-LP set as well as digitally, and there will also be a Dolby Atmos mix. The vinyl will come with a 28-page booklet with liner notes from all four band members and a series of previously unpublished photos.

"We had done a live album before this, but coupled with the film, and with the improved mixes and sound quality, this record reached a whole new audience," frontman David Byrne writes in the liner notes. "As often happens, the songs got an added energy when we performed them live and were inspired by having an audience. In many ways, these versions are more exciting than the studio recordings, so maybe that's why a lot of folks discovered us via this record."

Stop Making Sense (Deluxe Edition) is available for preorder now.

This isn’t the only way the film is being celebrated. A24 plans to release a newly restored 4K version of the movie to theaters later this year.

Directed by Jonathan Demme, Stop Making Sense is considered by many to be the greatest concert film of all time. In 2021, it was selected by the Library of Congress for preservation in the National Film Registry.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.