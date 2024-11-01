Talking Heads share previously unreleased track from 'Talking Heads: 77' box set

Talking Heads have shared a previously unreleased track from their upcoming box set celebrating the band's debut album, Talking Heads: 77.

The latest is "Pulled Up (Alternate Pop Version)," a new take on the album's closing track.

Talking Heads: 77 (Super Deluxe Edition), dropping Nov. 8, will be made up of four LPs, one of which is a remaster of the original album. There's also an LP of unreleased demos and outtakes, along with the two-LP live album, Live at CBGB, New York, NY, Oct. 10, 1977.

The set also includes four 7-inch singles, an 80-page hardcover book with never-before-seen photos and liner notes written by the members of Talking Heads — David Byrne, Tina Weymouth, Chris Frantz and Jerry Harrison — and recording engineer Ed Stasium.

In addition to the super deluxe edition, the reissue will be in a variety of other formats, including digitally, on two-LP standard black vinyl and as a three-CD/Blu-ray set, with the Blu-ray featuring new high-quality mixes of the album.

Talking Heads: 77 (Super Deluxe Edition) is available for preorder now.

