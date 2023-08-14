Symposium to celebrate 50th anniversary of Bruce Springsteen’s 'The Wild, The Innocent & The E Street Shuffle'

The 50th anniversary of Bruce Springsteen's sophomore album, The Wild, The Innocent & The E Street Shuffle, will be celebrated with a symposium put on by the Bruce Springsteen Archives and Center for American Music.

According to the Asbury Park Press, the daylong event is happening October 28 at the Pollak Theatre at Monmouth University in West Long Branch, New Jersey, with speakers and ticket information coming next month.

A similar symposium was held back in January to celebrate the 50th anniversary of The Boss' debut album, Greetings from Asbury Park, NJ. It featured a panel with former Springsteen manager Mike Appel, as well as an appearance by E Street Band members Garry Tallent, Vini Lopez and David Sancious, who performed songs from the album.

Released November 5, 1973, The Wild, The Innocent & The E Street Shuffle features such future Springsteen classics as "Rosalita (Come Out Tonight)," "Kitty's Back" and "The E Street Shuffle."

