Symposium to celebrate 50th anniversary of Bruce Springsteen’s 'The Wild, The Innocent & The E Street Shuffle'

Columbia Records

By Jill Lances

The 50th anniversary of Bruce Springsteen's sophomore album, The Wild, The Innocent & The E Street Shuffle, will be celebrated with a symposium put on by the Bruce Springsteen Archives and Center for American Music.

According to the Asbury Park Press, the daylong event is happening October 28 at the Pollak Theatre at Monmouth University in West Long Branch, New Jersey, with speakers and ticket information coming next month.

A similar symposium was held back in January to celebrate the 50th anniversary of The Boss' debut album, Greetings from Asbury Park, NJ. It featured a panel with former Springsteen manager Mike Appel, as well as an appearance by E Street Band members Garry TallentVini Lopez and David Sancious, who performed songs from the album.

Released November 5, 1973, The Wild, The Innocent & The E Street Shuffle features such future Springsteen classics as "Rosalita (Come Out Tonight)," "Kitty's Back" and "The E Street Shuffle."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    The River’s Rockin’ Birthday Bash 2023!

    97.1 The River and Reformation Brewery: A Cold One

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!