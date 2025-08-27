(Kevin Mohatt for The Washington Post via Getty Images/Kevin Mohatt for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

GoodRx reports tips for safely switching between GLP-1 medications due to side effects, insurance changes, or treatment goals.

Switching between brand-name GLP-1s? Follow these 7 tips for a smooth and safe transition

Glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) medications have grown in popularity over the last few years. Common examples include semaglutide (Ozempic, Wegovy, Rybelsus) and tirzepatide (Mounjaro, Zepbound).

Sometimes, switching from one GLP-1 to another becomes necessary, and it’s not always as simple as swapping injection pens. You might need to switch because of side effects, insurance coverage, treatment goals, or another reason. But each GLP-1 has its own dosage schedule, potential benefits, and side effect profile. So a careful, individualized approach is necessary for a smooth and safe transition.

If you're changing between brand-name GLP-1s, GoodRx, a platform for medication savings, shares seven tips to help you switch safely and confidently.

Key takeaways:

Glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) medications like semaglutide (Wegovy, Ozempic, Rybelsus) and tirzepatide (Zepbound, Mounjaro) aren't interchangeable. Switching between them should be done carefully.

People switch between GLP-1s for various reasons. Common examples include side effects, insurance coverage changes, and availability issues. Your treatment goals and health history can also prompt a change to a different GLP-1.

Your healthcare team can help guide you through the transition process. Be sure to follow their instructions on when and how to make the switch. If affordability is an issue, several support tools and programs are available to help.

1. Know why you’re switching

Before switching between GLP-1s, it's important to understand what's prompting the change. Some common reasons include:

Insurance formulary changes : Your insurance may no longer cover your current GLP-1 or may start preferring a different brand-name option. This is especially common at the start of a new plan year. It's a good idea to confirm any coverage changes and discuss what they could mean for you with your plan.

: Your insurance may no longer cover your current GLP-1 or may start preferring a different brand-name option. This is especially common at the start of a new plan year. It's a good idea to confirm any coverage changes and discuss what they could mean for you with your plan. Side effects : GLP-1s have many shared side effects, including nausea and diarrhea. But some people may experience fewer or different side effects with one GLP-1 versus another.

: GLP-1s have many shared side effects, including nausea and diarrhea. But some people may experience fewer or different side effects with one GLP-1 versus another. Medication access : Previously, there were shortages of semaglutide and tirzepatide injections. While the supplies have improved, some brand-name medications or doses may still be difficult to find at certain pharmacies.

: Previously, there were shortages of semaglutide and tirzepatide injections. While the supplies have improved, some brand-name medications or doses may still be difficult to find at certain pharmacies. Treatment goals: GLP-1s like semaglutide and tirzepatide have a growing list of approved and potential uses. Your prescriber may recommend switching based on your evolving health goals. You may also want to switch if you experience a plateau with your current medication.

Understanding the reason you’re switching can help ensure a smoother transition and better support your health goals.

2. Understand that not all GLP-1s are the same

Even though they belong to the same or a similar class, GLP-1s aren't interchangeable. There are specific differences that affect how they're prescribed, used, and covered by insurance. Key factors to consider include:

Approved uses : Many GLP-1s are approved for managing Type 2 diabetes, while others are approved for weight loss. Some have additional proven benefits, such as protecting the heart or kidneys or treating obstructive sleep apnea. The right GLP-1 for you can depend on your health history, which can also influence insurance coverage.

: Many GLP-1s are approved for managing Type 2 diabetes, while others are approved for weight loss. Some have additional proven benefits, such as protecting the heart or kidneys or treating obstructive sleep apnea. The right GLP-1 for you can depend on your health history, which can also influence insurance coverage. Dose frequency and formulation : Many GLP-1 medications are injected once weekly. Others are injected more often — meaning, once or twice a day. Most are available in pens with fixed doses, but some (such as Zepbound) also come in vials that require extra steps.

: Many GLP-1 medications are injected once weekly. Others are injected more often — meaning, once or twice a day. Most are available in pens with fixed doses, but some (such as Zepbound) also come in vials that require extra steps. How they work: Most options work by mimicking a natural gut hormone called GLP-1. But Mounjaro and Zepbound also mimic a second hormone called glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP). This dual action may lead to different effects on body weight and blood glucose (sugar).

Before switching, ask your prescriber how the differences between GLP-1s might affect your health goals and insurance coverage.

3. Let your prescriber manage the timing

It might be tempting to switch GLP-1s on your own, especially if you already have the new medication on hand. But don’t make the switch without your prescriber’s guidance. They’ll consider several important factors, such as:

When you last took your previous GLP-1 : The timing of your last dose can affect when you should start the new medication.

: The timing of your last dose can affect when you should start the new medication. Whether a washout period is needed : Your prescriber will determine if you need to wait before starting the new medication, especially if you've been experiencing side effects. In some cases, it may be best to wait until your symptoms resolve before starting the new GLP-1.

: Your prescriber will determine if you need to wait before starting the new medication, especially if you've been experiencing side effects. In some cases, it may be best to wait until your symptoms resolve before starting the new GLP-1. The safest way to switch doses: GLP-1s can have different starting doses and dosage schedules. Your prescriber will guide you on how to start and gradually increase the dose of your new medication to minimize side effects.

If the switch is due to your insurance formulary, your prescriber may also need to handle prior authorization paperwork or update your records to reflect the change.

4. You may experience fewer, new, or returning side effects

GLP-1s can cause similar side effects, such as nausea, diarrhea, and stomach upset. But individual experiences vary. Some people may report fewer side effects after switching to a different GLP-1. Others may experience side effects they didn’t have with their prior GLP-1.

Side effects that eventually resolved with your previous GLP-1 may also return during the dose ramp-up period of the new medication. This is especially likely if you had a gap in treatment.

Be sure to tell your prescriber about any side effects you experience, especially if they’re severe or persistent.

5. Restarting dose escalation may be necessary

GLP-1 medications are typically started at a low dose that’s gradually increased over several weeks to months.

If you’re switching medications, you may not be able to jump right into taking your previous dose. Instead, your prescriber may recommend starting at a lower dose to reduce side effects or accommodate differences between the medications. This can be frustrating, especially if you had to switch because of insurance coverage. But it’s often the safest approach.

6. Keep up lifestyle changes during the transition

Healthy habits are an important part of treatment, especially if there’s a gap between stopping one GLP-1 and starting another. To help maintain your progress:

Plan out regular meals and snacks, focusing on nutrient-dense and protein-rich foods to help you feel satisfied and maintain muscle mass.

Stay active, whether that means walking, cycling, or practicing another form of exercise.

Prioritize sleep and hydration, which are both linked to better appetite regulation and higher energy levels.

If you experience delays getting a new prescription, continuing healthy habits may help you hold steady during the transition. It can also give you a solid foundation for when you start your new GLP-1 medication.

7. Use support tools and programs

You may find it difficult to afford your GLP-1 medication, even if it's covered by insurance. But there are support tools and programs available that can help make your prescription more affordable. Examples include:

These options can also help during formulary transitions, especially if your insurance requires switching to a preferred brand-name medication.

The bottom line

People switch between glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) medications for a variety of reasons. Common examples include insurance coverage changes, side effects, and availability. But these medications aren’t interchangeable, and switching from one to another should be done carefully.

With your prescriber’s help, careful timing, and ongoing support, the transition can be made smoothly and safely.

