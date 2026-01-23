Supertramp celebrates 50th anniversary with vinyl reissues

Covers of Supertramp's 'Even in the Quietest Moments...', 'Breakfast In America' and '...Famous Last Words...' (Universal Music)

Supertramp is celebrating their 50th anniversary by reissuing some of their classic albums.

The latest releases include 1977's Even in the Quietest Moments…, their 1979 megahit Breakfast in America and 1982's …Famous Last Words….

All three albums have been remastered at half-speed at Abbey Road Studios and will be released on vinyl on March 20. They are available for preorder now.

Even in the Quietest Moments…, Supertramp's fifth studio album, was a top-20 hit for the band and featured the Hot 100 hit "Give a Little Bit." But it was Breakfast in America that was their breakout album, hitting #1 on the Billboard chart and selling over 22 million records worldwide, thanks to such hit songs as "The Logical Song," "Goodbye Stranger" and "Take the Long Way Home."

Finally, …Famous Last Words… was a top-five hit for the band. It was also the last Supertramp album to feature the classic lineup of Roger Hodgson, Rick Davies, Dougie Thomson, John Helliwell and Bob Seibenberg.

The new releases are the latest additions to Supertramp's 50th anniversary reissue series, which launched in August with the announcement of half-speed remasters of 1974's Crime of the Century and 1975's Crisis? What Crisis?

