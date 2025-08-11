Styx shares official video for Circling From Above track 'Forgive'

Styx has debuted a new video for the track "Forgive," from their recently released album Circling From Above.

The video kicks off with a child drawing figures of a man and a woman with black marker on white paper, when the images suddenly begin moving. The clip then uses animated drawings to tell several stories of forgiveness, including a couple on the brink of a split, friends who get into a fight, and soldiers during battle, the latter featuring the faces of the members of Styx.

"Forgive" is the second track Styx has released from Circling From Above, their first album of new material since 2021's Crash the Crown. They previously released the tune "Build and Destroy."

Styx are currently on their Brotherhood of Rock tour with REO Speedwagon's Kevin Cronin and Don Felder, which hits Saratoga Springs, New York, on Tuesday. A complete list of dates can be found at StyxWorld.com.

