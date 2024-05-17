Styx reveals Terry Gowan's replacing Ricky Phillips as new bassist

Back in March, Styx bassist Ricky Phillips announced he would be taking a break from the band. Now, we know who will be taking his place.

Styx just announced that Terry Gowan, the brother of the band’s current keyboardist and vocalist Lawrence Gowan, has landed the job.

In a statement, Terry says getting to be Styx's bassist is “within an honor and somewhere beyond a dream come true,” noting, “here’s to many years ahead on the Styx adventure!”

Terry has played with his brother in his previous band Gowan and has also recorded with the likes of Tony Levin, Yes' Jon Anderson and Rush's Alex Lifeson.

Styx founding member Tommy Shaw shares that they are looking forward to introducing Terry to their audience noting, “Are you ready to rock? We are too! See you soon!”

Styx is set to launch a Canadian tour in Moncton on Friday, May 17, and will then return to the States for their Renegades & Juke Box Heroes tour with Foreigner and John Waite, kicking off June 11 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. A complete list of dates can be found at styxworld.com.

