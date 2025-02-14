Styx & REO Speedwagon to play classic albums in full on Brotherhood of Rock tour

Styx and REO Speedwagon's Kevin Cronin have a treat in store for fans who come out to see their upcoming Brotherhood of Rock tour.

The previously announced tour kicks off May 28 in Greenville, South Carolina, and now both acts have revealed that they will be playing one of their classic albums in its entirety on the tour.

Styx is set to perform their 1977 release The Grand Illusion, which features such hits as "Come Sail Away" and "Fooling Yourself (The Angry Young Man)," while Cronin, who is on the bill as the Kevin Cronin Band, will play REO Speedwagon's 1980 hit Hi Infidelity, with songs like "Take It On The Run" and "Keep On Loving You."

Both artists previously played these albums in their entirety during residencies in Las Vegas. This will mark the first time both have played their classic albums in full on tour.

The Brotherhood of Rock tour, featuring former Eagles guitarist Don Felder as special guest, is set to run until Aug. 24 in Milwaukee. A complete list of dates can be found at styxworld.com and kevincronin.com.

Styx and Cronin, as frontman of REO Speedwagon, first toured together in 2000 and 2001; this will mark the sixth time they’ve hit the road together.

