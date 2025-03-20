Stray Cats’ Brian Setzer offers health update after revealing autoimmune disease

Back in February, Stray Cats frontman Brian Setzer revealed that he had been diagnosed with an autoimmune disease that left him unable to play guitar. Now he's sharing a health update with fans.

"I just want to let you all know that I'm getting better day by day. The progress I'm making is excellent!" he shared on Instagram. "My dream is to visit Japan, the States, and Europe with Stray Cats, and of course, one of my biggest thrills would be bringing back the BSO Christmas show tradition," referring to his other band, the Brian Setzer Orchestra.

“Thank you all for your love and support—it truly means the world to me," he added. "I was deeply touched. I love you guys, and only we can truly understand what this sound means to us!”

In his initial announcement, Setzer said he discovered he had an autoimmune disease after suffering cramping at the end of the last Stray Cats tour in 2024. He said he was being treated at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, telling fans, “I know I will beat this, it will just take some time.”

