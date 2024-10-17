Sting shares his thoughts on this year's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees

A new class of musicians will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Saturday, and Sting, a Hall of Fame member himself, is excited by some of this year’s inductees.

The rocker tells ABC Audio he’s particularly happy to see Peter Frampton and Mary J. Blige get in this year.

“I'm a big fan of Peter Frampton,” Sting says. “I think he's had an amazing career from way back when he was in England and I was a kid. So, yeah, it's great.”

He adds, “Mary's a dear friend of mine. We worked together, so that's fantastic."

Sting's also happy to see the late British blues musician Alexis Korner get recognized in the Musical Influence category.

He notes Korner was a “very, very influential figure in London in the blues scene, in the jazz scene,” sharing, “The Rolling Stones came out of that thing and so many other people," a reference to the fact that Stones drummer Charlie Watts was in Alexis Korner's Blues Incorporated, along with several other artists.

Sting, whose Sting 3.0 tour hits Miami on Sunday, was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2003 as a member of The Police. During their induction he reunited with bandmates Andy Summers and Stewart Copeland to perform three songs: "Roxanne," "Message in a Bottle" and their #1 hit "Every Breath You Take.”

Meanwhile, the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held Saturday at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland. It will stream live on Disney+ at 7 p.m. ET and will be available to rewatch following the ceremony.

On Jan. 1, ABC will air the special 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, featuring performance highlights. It'll be available the next day on Hulu and Disney+.

