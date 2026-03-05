Sting to release recording of concert at Amsterdam’s Rijksmuseum

Sting – The Night Watch: Live at the Rijksmuseum (Cover photo by Olaf Heine/Cherrytree Records/Interscope)

Sting is set to release a new live album, which was recorded at Amsterdam’s Rijksmuseum as part of the ARTE Sounds Like Art initiative.

Sting – The Night Watch: Live at the Rijksmuseum captures the January Sting concert at the museum's Gallery of Honour, which took place in front of Rembrandt's painting The Night Watch.

There, Sting played a 17th century guitar crafted for Louis XIV's court. His set included songs from his musical The Last Ship, solo tracks like "Fragile," "Fields of Gold" and "Shape of My Heart," and Police tunes including "Message in a Bottle," "Roxanne," "Every Breath You Take" and more.

Sting – The Night Watch: Live at the Rijksmuseum will be released June 26 on CD and vinyl, and is available for preorder now.

The concert, which was also filmed, will premiere Thursday on Arte's YouTube channel and Arte.tv.

Sting is currently in the middle of an eight-show residency in Paris, with his next show taking place Thursday. He’ll launch the North American spring leg of his Sting 3.0 tour on May 6 in Hollywood, Florida.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.