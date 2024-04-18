Stevie Van Zandt & brother Billy to be honored with a street in New Jersey hometown

E Street Band guitarist Stevie Van Zandt will soon be honored by his hometown.

The New Jersey Hall of Fame and Middletown Township are partnering to name a street after the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame guitarist and his brother — playwright, actor and director Billy Van Zandt — in their hometown of Middletown, New Jersey.

The dedication of Van Zandt Way is set to happen April 26 at 11 a.m. with Stevie and Billy in attendance, along with Middletown Mayor Tony Perry and special guest speaker Brian Williams, who is also a Middletown native.

Stevie Van Zandt is currently on tour with Bruce Springsteen, with their next show happening April 21 in Columbus, Ohio. A complete list of dates can be found at brucespringsteen.net.

Stevie is also the subject of a new documentary, Stevie Van Zandt: Disciple, directed by Bill Teck, which will have its world premiere at the Tribeca Festival on June 8.



