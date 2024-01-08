Stevie Nicks to headline BottleRock Napa Valley

Stevie Nicks is set to headline the 2024 BottleRock Napa Valley festival, taking place May 24-26 in Napa, California.

The festival's other headliners include Pearl Jam and Ed Sheeran, with the lineup featuring such artists as Norah Jones, Tower of Power, Queens of the Stone Age and more.

Tickets for the festival go on sale January 9 at BottleRockNapaValley.com.

The festival is one of several shows Stevie has planned for 2024. Her next concert is happening February 10 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. A complete list of dates can be found at stevienicksofficial.com.

In other Stevie news ... Daisy Jones & the Six star Sam Claflin recently opened up about Stevie giving the show her stamp of approval.

On the Golden Globes red carpet, Claflin, who was nominated for his role as Billy Dunne in the show, told E! News, "Stevie Nicks reached out personally, which to me is [like] I've won already. I don't care about winning tonight. I feel like that recognition, to me, means the world."

The Prime Video miniseries is about the relationship drama within a fictional '70s rock band that seems to have been inspired by Stevie's band, Fleetwood Mac.

Claflin told E! that Stevie wrote him a note saying his performance was "heartbreaking."

"She sent me a bunch of flowers. I arrived to L.A. with this note. That to me is everything. So I feel very smug right now, very, very blessed," he said.

Last August, Stevie took to Instagram to declare her love for the series, writing, "It brought back memories that made me feel like a ghost watching my own story. It was very emotional for me."

