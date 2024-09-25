Stevie Nicks, Foreigner, The Doobie Brothers albums to be reissued on vinyl for Rhino Rocktober

By Josh Johnson & Jill Lances
Albums by artists including Stevie Nicks, Deep Purple, The Doobie Brothers and Foreigner are being reissued on vinyl in celebration of Rhino's Rocktober campaign.

Among the titles getting the reissue treatment are Nicks' In Your Dreams, Deep Purple's Machine Head, The Doobie Brothers' Toulouse Street and What Were Once Vices Are Now Habits and Foreigner's Head Games.

Also available will be albums by Black SabbathDevo, Fleetwood MacINXS, The Stooges, Stone Temple Pilots, Third Eye BlindTwisted SisterWhitesnakeRonnie WoodRamonesVelvet Underground,  The Cars, The Monkees, Foghat and Yes.

Rhino's Rocktober begins Oct. 4, and will also feature releases on Oct. 18 and Oct. 25. For more info, visit Rhino.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

