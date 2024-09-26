Stevie Nicks releasing new song, “The Lighthouse,” on Friday

Stevie Nicks is set to drop a brand new song on Friday.

The singer announced the new track "The Lighthouse" on social media, sharing a short snippet of the song in which she's heard singing "I wanna teach 'em to fight."

And fans may get to see Stevie sing her new track soon. She's booked as the musical guest for the Oct. 12 episode of Saturday Night Live, with host Ariana Grande.

Back in June, Stevie hinted that she had a new album in the works, telling MOJO she started to write again after the pandemic and had at least two songs done, including "this song about women's rights that I think is really strong."

She noted, "So maybe that’s the beginning of an album.”

If she does release a new album, it would be Nicks' first solo record since 2011's In Your Dreams.

