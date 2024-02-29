Stevie Nicks to headline London’s BST Hyde Park

Stevie Nicks is heading overseas this summer to headline BST Hyde Park in London. The two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Famer is set to perform on Friday, July 12, and will be joined by yet-to-be-announced special guests.

“Anything that draws me back to London - and therefore to England - fills my heart with joy,” Stevie shares. “And to be able to visit and make music … is always a dream come true.”

Tickets for Stevie's show go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, March 6, at 10 a.m. local time.

More info can be found at bst-hydepark.com.

But before Stevie heads across the pond she has plenty of shows to headline here in the U.S. Next up she'll play Omaha, Nebraska, on March 3 and has dates confirmed through June 21 in Chicago. She's also set to headline AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, with Billy Joel on March 9. A complete list of dates can be found at stevienicksofficial.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.