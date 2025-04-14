Stevie Nicks announces solo arena tour to run concurrently with Billy Joel stadium dates

Live Nation
By Andrea Dresdale
Now here she goes again: Stevie Nicks will be performing in both stadiums and arenas this summer and fall.

In addition to her four scheduled stadium shows with Billy Joel in New Jersey, California and Michigan, Stevie has added nine new arena dates to her tour schedule. Those shows start Aug. 12 in Boston and run through Oct. 15 in Oklahoma City.

Tickets go on sale April 18 at 10 a.m. local time at livenation.com. A presale starts April 17 at 10 a.m. local time.

As previously reported, Stevie will perform with Billy Aug. 8 in East Rutherford, New Jersey; Oct. 4 in Santa Clara, California; Oct. 18 in LA; and Nov. 15 in Detroit.

Stevie's only live performance in 2025 to date was at the FireAid benefit in January.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    Get your River Gear here!

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!