Stevie Nicks shares remastered “My Heart” from 'Complete Studios & Rarities' box set

Stevie Nicks has shared a new rarity from her upcoming box set, Complete Studio Albums & Rarities, which drops July 28.

The latest release is a remastered version of "My Heart," which was originally a bonus track on international editions of 2011's In Your Dreams as well as the Barnes and Noble edition in the U.S.

You can listen to "My Heart" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video streaming now on YouTube.

Complete Studio Albums & Rarities will feature all eight of Nicks' solo records, with many of them remastered from the original analog masters. There will also be a Rarities album with 23 non-album tracks.

The box set is being released in a variety of formats, including a 16-LP limited-edition set, which will consist of 3,000 numbered copies, pressed on crystal clear vinyl.

Complete Studio Albums & Rarities is available for preorder now.

