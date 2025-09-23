Stevie Nicks shares letter she sent to family while recording 1973’s 'Buckingham Nicks'

Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham recently reissued their debut album, Buckingham Nicks, and it's got Stevie in a nostalgic mood.

The two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Famer shared on Instagram a handwritten letter she wrote to her family while working on the album, revealing in the caption, "My mom saved it and it's been in a drawer for over 50 years."

"I am getting very tired of sitting around listening to 12 hours of music per day," she writes in the note. "Oh well, I know it will pay off in the end, and when I am sitting in my small but luxurious Beverly Hills home overlooking my small but tasteful pool that is totally secluded, where I can sun in the nude and tan my entire fat body while waiting for my plastic surgery leg lift — it will all be worth it."

She then reflects on her upcoming 25th birthday.

"I have decided that we should set aside the entire month of May to celebrate the fact that I am now 1 quarter of a century old," she writes. "A new landmark like this should not simply be passed over as yet another birthday, but should include a gala celebration."

She ends by telling her family that she wishes they could hear the music she and Lindsey are working on. Referencing the song "Don't Let Me Down Again," she writes that Lindsey "may go down in history as one of the 'greats' in guitar playing. It really is quite amazing."

Finally Stevie asks them to "hold good thoughts about this thing."

Released in 1973, Buckingham Nicks was the only album the artists released a duo. It eventually led to them being invited to join Fleetwood Mac.

