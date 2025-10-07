Stevie Nicks shares cryptic tease: ‘something special coming’

Stevie Nicks attends the 2024 A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To Cure Parkinson's Benefit at Cipriani South Street on November 16, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)
By Jill Lances & Andrea Dresdale

Stevie Nicks has shared a cryptic tease on Instagram, and some think it could mean a new Barbie is on the way.

“I’m so excited to announce something very special coming in two weeks,” she wrote. “stay tuned for more details!”
The post was accompanied by a photo of what appears to be a pair of doll’s legs wearing white heels, covered by leg warmers. It also looks like the doll is wearing a white flowing dress.
"Bella Donna barbie is coming!" one fan wrote in the comments, a reference to her 1981 solo debut. Another guessed, "White winged dove Barbie omggg," referencing a lyric in her tune "Edge of Seventeen."

Mattel launched its first Stevie Nicks Barbie doll back in October 2023, with Stevie showing it off onstage at a concert at New York's Madison Square Garden. The original had her wearing a black outfit inspired by the one Stevie wore on the cover of Rumours.

The doll quickly sold out and then got a limited rerelease in July 2024.

The real-life Stevie is currently on a solo tour and is set to play Phoenix on Tuesday. A complete list of dates can be found at StevieNicksOfficial.com.

