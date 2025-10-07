Stevie Nicks shares cryptic tease: ‘something special coming’

Stevie Nicks has shared a cryptic tease on Instagram, and some think it could mean a new Barbie is on the way.
Mattel launched its first Stevie Nicks Barbie doll back in October 2023, with Stevie showing it off onstage at a concert at New York's Madison Square Garden. The original had her wearing a black outfit inspired by the one Stevie wore on the cover of Rumours.
The doll quickly sold out and then got a limited rerelease in July 2024.
The real-life Stevie is currently on a solo tour and is set to play Phoenix on Tuesday. A complete list of dates can be found at StevieNicksOfficial.com.
