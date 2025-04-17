Stevie Nicks reveals she’s making a new record

Stevie Nicks hinted back in June that she was going to be working on a new album, and now she's shared a new update about the project.

Nicks was inducted into the Pollstar Live! Hall of Fame Wednesday night in Los Angeles, and during her speech she spilled the beans on her new music.

"I'm actually making a record right now. I call it the ghost record because ... it just kind of happened in the last couple of weeks,” she said.

Nicks explained that she was motivated to start working on it after the Los Angeles fires kept her holed up in a hotel with nothing to do.

“I was sitting in a hotel for 92 days and at some point during that last part of the 92 days I said, 'You know what, I feel like I’m on the road but there’s no shows,'” she said. ”And I thought, 'You need to go back to work.' And I did.”

Stevie went on to say that she's already written seven songs, sharing, "They are autobiographical, real stories where I'm not pulling any punches for probably the first time in my life." She added they aren't "airy fairy songs," but rather "they're real stories of memories of mine of fantastic men." She notes that one song is about Prince, who she said was a friend.

There's no word on when Stevie plans to release the record, but when she does it will be her first solo album since 2011's In Your Dreams. She did release a new single, "The Lighthouse," back in September.

