Stevie Nicks & Lindsey Buckingham announce reissue of their only studio album as a duo, 'Buckingham Nicks'

Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham have finally revealed the news they've been teasing for days.

The former couple, and Fleetwood Mac bandmates, are set to reissue their only studio album as a duo, 1973's Buckingham Nicks, on Sept. 19.

The album will be released digitally and on CD, with newly remastered sound. There will also be special vinyl editions released on Rhino High Fidelity audio -- one limited to 5,000 individually numbered copies and one that’s limited to 2,000 copies, featuring two replica 7-inch singles. There will also be a variety of colored vinyl variants.

As a preview of the release, the track "Crying in the Night" is now available via digital outlets.

This will mark the first-ever reissue of the album, which has been unavailable for decades. While Buckingham Nicks wasn't a commercial success, shortly after the release Mick Fleetwood heard a track from the album and was so impressed he invited Buckingham to join Fleetwood Mac. Buckingham insisted his then-girlfriend Nicks come with him, and the pair officially joined the band on New Year's Eve 1974.

Discussing their partnership, Nicks shares in new liner notes, “[We] knew what we had as a duo, two songwriters that sang really well together. And it was a very natural thing, from the beginning." Buckingham shares that the album “stands up in a way you hope it would, by these two kids who were pretty young to be doing that work.”

Buckingham Nicks is available for preorder now.

