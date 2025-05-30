Stevie Nicks’ 'Bella Donna' gets high fidelity vinyl reissue

Rhino
By Jill Lances

Stevie Nicks' iconic solo album Bella Donna is the latest album to get the Rhino High Fidelity treatment.

The album, Nicks’ solo debut, has just been released on limited-edition, high-end vinyl, with only 5,000 individually numbered copies available.

Released in 1981, Bella Donna was a #1 hit for Nicks and featured three iconic singles: "Edge of Seventeen," "Stop Draggin' My Heart Around" with Tom Petty, and "Leather and Lace" with Don Henley.

"What I wanted my whole life was to do this album," Nicks says in the album's liner notes. "Making Bella Donna really saved my life."

The Rhino High Fidelity reissue of Bella Donna is available now for $39.98.

