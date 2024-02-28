Steven Van Zandt plays teacher at New Jersey middle school

E Street Band guitarist Steven Van Zandt stopped by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School in Asbury Park, New Jersey, on Tuesday, where he played teacher using his TeachRock learning curriculum, which uses music history to teach students important lessons.
According to the Asbury Park Press, Van Zandt sat in on teacher Allison Hoffman's class, where she taught her students about segregation using The Beatles' refusal to play to the segregated South in the 1960s as an example.
Van Zandt will soon be a little too busy to play teacher, as he and the E Street Band are due to join Springsteen on the latest leg of his tour, which kicks off March 19 in Phoenix, Arizona. A complete list of dates can be found at brucespringsteen.net.
