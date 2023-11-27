Steven Van Zandt calls recent Bruce Springsteen tour “intense,” says they'll be ready for 2024

Back in September, Bruce Springsteen was forced to postpone the remainder of his shows with the E Street Band until 2024 to recover from peptic ulcer disease. While it certainly disappointed fans, guitarist Steven Van Zandt thinks the break actually came at the right time.

“This has been the most intense tour maybe we've ever done," Van Zandt, who celebrated his 73rd birthday on November 22, told ABC Audio.

“The enthusiasm level, I mean, we've always had the greatest audience in the world. It went to some new level this time, you know?” he explained. “And so, you know, I must say, it wasn't a bad time for a break because the first six months was so intense.”

With the tour set to pick up again in March, Van Zandt has no doubt fans will be happy with what they see.

He notes, “We'll be ready, man. We'll be ready when we come back for sure.”

Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band will return to the road to make up for the postponed dates starting March 19 in Phoenix, Arizona. He'll then hit the U.K. and Europe before returning for more U.S. and Canadian dates. The tour is set to wrap November 22 in Vancouver. A complete list of dates can be found at brucespringsteen.net.

