Steven Tyler’s Jam for Janie Grammy party raised $4.1 million

Steven Tyler attends the 7th Annual Jam For Janie GRAMMY Awards Viewing Party at Hollywood Palladium on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images)

Steven Tyler’s annual Jam for Janie Grammy Viewing Party, put on by his Janie's Fund charity, raised $4.1 million for the organization.

Janie's Fund posted a video on Instagram featuring highlights from the bash, which took place Feb. 1 at the Hollywood Palladium. The footage includes such rock stars as The Black Crowes' Chris Robinson, Yungblud, former Guns N' Roses/Velvet Revolver drummer Matt Sorum, Extreme's Nuno Bettencourt and others.

“Thank you for 10 years of belief, compassion and love that heals,” a choked up Tyler says in the clip. “Tonight, tonight means everything to me and I know it means everything to you.”

The video also features highlights of another Janie’s Fund event, the Sounds of Laughter Comedic Soiree, which took place Jan. 29 at the Comedy Store in Los Angeles.

Tyler launched Janie’s Fund in 2015 to help girls who've been abused or neglected. A press release announcing the Grammy party noted that over the last decade the organization had raised over $23 million, which has helped provide 350,000 days of counseling and trauma-informed care for more than 2,200 girls and young women.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.