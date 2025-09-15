Steven Tyler, Joe Perry and Yungblud team up for new song

oe Perry, Steven Tyler, and Yungblud attend the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV)

After teaming up for their Ozzy Osbourne tribute at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sept. 7, Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler and Joe Perry are once again collaborating with Yungblud, this time on a new song.

The artists first teased that something was up with a post on Instagram. It features a video in which Tyler and Yungblud share a big hug, before Tyler sings, "We got a secret and nobody knows it."

Well, that secret is apparently out now, with Yungblud sharing a video of him, Tyler and Perry in the studio recording a song together, with the post captioned, "My Only Angel."

Tyler, Perry and Yungblud teamed up to perform “Mama, I’m Coming Home” on the MTV VMAs, ending their performance by shouting "Ozzy Osbourne forever.”

Tyler and Yungblud also performed at the Back to the Beginning concert on July 5, which was the final live performance by Ozzy and the original Black Sabbath lineup. Ozzy died just over two weeks later on July 22.

