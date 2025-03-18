Steve Winwood announces fall solo tour

C Brandon/Redferns
By Jill Lances

Steve Winwood is headed out on a solo tour this fall.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer has announced nine new East Coast dates that kick off Sept. 15 in Beverly, Massachusetts. The tour will also hit New York, New Jersey, Virginia and Pennsylvania before wrapping Sept. 28 in Niagara Falls, Canada.

Venue presales begin Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday.

The tour coincides with Winwood's appearance as special guest on two Tedeschi Trucks Band shows, Sept. 12 and Sept. 13 in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

He'll also be a special guest for the Jeff Lynne's ELO BST Hyde Park show on July 13, which will be ELO's final concert. The Doobie Brothers and Dhani Harrison are also on the bill.

A complete list of dates can be found at SteveWinwood.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    Get your River Gear here!

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!