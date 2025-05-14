Steve Perry teams with Willie Nelson for new version of Journey’s ‘Faithfully’

Former Journey frontman Steve Perry has teamed with legendary country crooner Willie Nelson for a new version of the Journey power ballad "Faithfully."

The reimagined take on the song is being released in conjunction with the 40th anniversary of Farm Aid, for which Nelson is a board member. All proceeds from the song will be donated to the organization.

"No one has a voice or vocal phrasing anything like Willie Nelson. Singing this duet with Willie has been something I’ve always wanted to do," Perry shares. "After recording 'Faithfully' with Journey, I always felt it would be a great song for Willie too. What a wonderful experience it was to finally sing with Willie. I’m so proud of what we have accomplished together."

Willie adds, "Working with Steve Perry on 'Faithfully' was a meaningful experience. It was a pleasure to collaborate on this song." He notes, "I’m proud that we could create something meaningful and use it to give back through Farm Aid."

"Faithfully" is now available via digital outlets.

Released in 1983, "Faithfully" appeared on Journey's eighth studio album, Frontiers, and was a top-20 hit for the band, peaking at #12 on the Billboard Hot 100.

