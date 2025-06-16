Steve Perry raises more than $200K for LA fire relief with memorabilia auction

By Andrea Dresdale

Steve Perry's fans "Faithfully" showed up for the former Journey singer's charity auction of personal memorabilia.

Perry raided his archives to raise money for LA wildfire relief; he ended up raising $215,000 for the cause. The top-selling item on the auction site, Darkives Collectibles, was a page of handwritten lyrics to "Don't Stop Believin'," which went for $43,500.

Other items that were sold in the auction included the handwritten lyrics to "Faithfully," which brought over $12,000; Perry's Gold and Platinum record plaques; vintage tour merchandise; studio-used instruments; and signed LPs, CDs and cassettes. One signed plaque highlighting the Platinum sales of Perry's albums with Journey, as well as his own solo albums, went for over $10,000.

Perry said in a statement, "It means the world to me to see these personal pieces, many of which carry deep memories from different chapters of my life, find new homes while helping a cause that matters so deeply to me. I started this auction as a way to give back, and the response has been nothing short of overwhelming."

Perry also teased, "Who knows… maybe I’ll dig a little deeper into the vault and do this again sometime.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

