Steve Miller makes surprise appearance at John Mayer’s New York concert

Tim Mosenfelder/WireImage

By Jill Lances

Steve Miller was the surprise guest at John Mayer's solo show at New York's Madison Square Garden Tuesday, October 3.

Fan-shot video posted to YouTube shows a seated Miller and Mayer performing Miller's classic tune “The Joker” to a very enthusiastic audience.

Miller, who turns 80 on October 5, is currently celebrating the 50th anniversary of The Joker album. In September, he released the box set J50: The Evolution of The Joker, which featured not only the original album but 27 previously unreleased recordings.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer will be hitting the road with the Steve Miller Band later this month, starting with a concert in Tucson, Arizona, on October 25. A complete list of dates can be found at stevemillerband.com.

