Steve Hackett announces new live album, 'Live Magic at Trading Boundaries'

InsideOut Music
By Jill Lances

Former Genesis guitarist Steve Hackett is set to release the new live album Live Magic At Trading Boundaries on Jan. 17.

The album is a compilation of various recordings taken from years of shows at the intimate venue in Sussex, England, with Hackett performing stripped down versions of classic tracks, including solo material, and Genesis tunes like "Blood On The Rooftops" and "Horizons."
“It’s always a joy for me to play at Trading Boundaries, a magical intimate place full of beautiful lights and exotic imagery, illuminating the darkest time of year over Christmas and New Year,” Hackett shares. “It’s the perfect location for my acoustic set.”

Coinciding with the announcement, Hackett has shared the first track from the record, a performance of "Ace of Wands," a tune from his 1975 debut solo album, Voyage of The Acolyte.

Hackett has been playing Trading Boundaries yearly since 2016, and has shows coming up on Jan. 18 and Jan. 19. A complete list of tour dates can be found at hackettsongs.com.

