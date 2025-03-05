Stephen Stills opens up about sobriety, whether he’ll ever tour again & more

Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Stephen Stills reveals in a new interview with Rolling Stone that he's been sober for three years.

“I’m really comfortable in sobriety,” Stills shares. “It gets me back to the kid I was before this madness started, pretty affable and friendly."

He adds, "Things were so special at the beginning of my career before I sold a single record. But when you add poison into that mix ... I’m just glad I have my original personality back.”

Stills retired from touring in 2018, but still performs now and again. He recently reunited onstage with his Crosby, Stills & Nash bandmate Graham Nash for a performance at L.A. FireAid and tells the mag, "It felt like putting on an old shoe again ... I don't see [Nash] a lot since he lives on the East Coast, but it was great to see my old pal."

And Stills will next take the stage with his other former bandmate, Neil Young, as well as Billy Idol and others at his Light Up The Blues benefit for Autism Speaks on April 26 at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles.

As for whether he plans to reconsider that retirement, he’s not exactly saying no.

“FireAid helped me check and see if my thrusting and coagulating still worked,” he shares. “I’m getting a little more active now, so there’s a possibility. It depends on the kind of venues I can attract.”

He adds that getting back on a tour bus is a “big obstacle” for him when it comes to touring, although, "I do still love to play.”

