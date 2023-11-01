Steely Dan to miss two more Eagles shows as Donald Fagen recuperates

By Jill Lances

The Eagles bring The Long Goodbye tour to Atlanta this week, but Steely Dan is not making the trip, as frontman Donald Fagen is still dealing with health issues.

According to Live Nation, “As prescribed by his physician, Donald Fagen continues to recuperate, and Steely Dan will not be performing at the two Eagles shows in Atlanta on Thursday, November 2, and Saturday, November 4.”

Instead, Eagles fans will get to enjoy opener Tedeschi Trucks Band for both shows.

Steely Dan has been off the Eagles tour since October 6 due to Fagen's health. Sheryl CrowThe Steve Miller Band and Vince Gill and the Nashville Band took the opening spots in their place.

A complete list of Eagles dates can be found at eagles.com.

