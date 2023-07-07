Stars come out in London to watch Bruce Springsteen’s BST Hyde Park Show

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band headlined BST Hyde Park in London Thursday, July 6, and the huge crowd featured lots of famous faces.

According to Sky News, A-listers spotted taking in The Boss' performance from the VIP section included Peter Gabriel, Jon Bon Jovi, tennis legend Roger Federer and Billy Joel, who plays his own BST Hyde Park show on Friday, July 7.

As for the concert itself, The Boss rocked the crowd with a three-hour show that included such classics as “Prove It All Night,” “Badlands,” “Thunder Road,” “Born to Run,” “Born in the U.S.A.,” “Dancing in the Dark” and more.

According to BBC News, at one point, Springsteen addressed an incident from his 2012 Hard Rock Calling Festival in Hyde Park, when he and Paul McCartney's performance of some covers got cut off because they had gone over curfew.

"I think it's time to go home," Springsteen told guitarist Steve Van Zandt about 15 minutes before the show was to end. "I'm telling you, if we don't go, they're going to pull the plug on us again," before adding, "f*** em."

Springsteen and the E Street Band play their second BST Hyde Park show on Saturday, July 8. Their tour returns to the U.S. with a two-night stand at Chicago's Wrigley Field on August 9 and 11. A complete list of dates can be found at brucespringsteen.net.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.