Stanford University offering a course on the Grateful Dead

Are you a fan of the Grateful Dead who'd love to learn more about your favorite band? Well, Stanford University is here to help with that.

The college is offering a course on the Rock & Roll Famers. Psychedelia and Groove: The Music and Culture of the Grateful Dead, taught by musician, author and radio producer David Gans, is a six-week online course that begins January 22.

According to Stanford's website, the course "invites students to delve into the phenomenon that is the Grateful Dead through a captivating exploration of the band's history, music, and cultural impact." It promises to delve into the band's evolution, formation in San Francisco, approach to touring, music catalog and "cultural impact on society."

It will also feature guest speaker Steve Silberman, co-author of Skeleton Key: A Dictionary for Deadheads and regular contributor to the Good Ol' Grateful Deadcast.

The description notes, “By the end of the course, students will have a well-rounded appreciation for the roots, struggles, and milestones that shaped the Grateful Dead’s trajectory, an understanding of its profound impact on music and culture, and insight into a legacy that still resonates deeply today.”

