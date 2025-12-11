Stan Lynch’s The Speaker Wars release new holiday single

Artwork for The Speaker Wars holiday single 'Brighten the Corner' (Frontiers Music SRL)
By Jill Lances

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers drummer Stan Lynch and his new band The Speaker Wars are getting into the holiday spirit with the release of a new Christmas song.

The band — made up of Lynch, singer-songwriter Jon Christopher DavisJay Michael Smith on guitar, Brian Patterson on bass, Steve Ritter on percussion and Jay Brown on keyboards — has just released the holiday song "Brighten the Corner."

"The Speaker Wars are wishing y'all a soulful, joyful and peaceful holiday season," says Lynch.

"Brighten the Corner" is available via digital outlets.

The Speaker Wars released their self-titled debut album in May. For the holidays, fans who purchase the album through the band's web store will get the Christas single, along with a Christmas card signed by Lynch, as an extra bonus, while supplies last.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    We've got a new beer collaboration!

    Get your River Gear here!

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!