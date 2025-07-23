Stan Lynch’s band The Speaker Wars announce first live shows

Photo credit: Michelle Ganeles
By Jill Lances

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers drummer Stan Lynch has announced the first live shows with his new band The Speaker Wars.

The group, featuring vocalist/guitarist Jon Christopher Davis, is set to play a trio of dates in Texas: Sept. 5 in Austin, followed by Sept. 6 in Houston and Sept. 7 in Dallas.

"This band has the sound of raw authority,” Lynch shares. “Once we got The Speaker Wars in a room, we locked the door and said no one's leaving. It's that strong, and it's good to have my old job back."

Davis adds, “Playin' live with Lynch is like slippin' on a seasoned pair of Levi's. Smooth, effortlessly-cool, fun, trusty, perfect."

Tickets for all shows are on sale now.

The Speaker Wars — made up of Lynch, Davis, Jay Michael Smith on guitar, Brian Patterson on bass, Steve Ritter on percussion and Jay Brown on keyboards — released their self-titled debut album in May.

