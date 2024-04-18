Soundgarden's "Black Hole Sun" tops Billboard chart following eclipse

The solar eclipse may not have washed away the rain, but it did push Soundgarden's "Black Hole Sun" to #1 on a Billboard chart.

The Superunknown single saw an increase of 34% in streams and 166% in downloads following the April 8 celestial event. As a result, "Black Hole Sun" became the first Soundgarden song to conquer the Hot Hard Rock Songs tally, which has been around since 2020.

The eclipse also led to streaming bumps for The Beatles' "Here Comes the Sun," Creedence Clearwater Revival's "Bad Moon Rising" and, of course, Bonnie Tyler's "Total Eclipse of the Heart."

