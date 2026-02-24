Songs by The Cars, Sting featured in part 2 of 'Bridgerton' season 4

Covers of songs by The Cars and Sting are set to make an appearance in Netflix's hit series Bridgerton.

The final four episodes of season 4 premiere Thursday, with episode six featuring instrumental versions of The Cars’ ”Just What I Needed,” performed by Altum Quartet, and Sting's “Fields of Gold,” performed by Music Lab Collective.

Part 1 of season 4 featured instrumentals of songs by Coldplay, Third Eye Blind, Paramore and Taylor Swift, while part 2 also features songs by Charli XCX, Billie Eilish and Teddy Swims.

Part 1 of the soundtrack is currently available for streaming, with part 2 going live on Thursday at 12 a.m. PT.

Released in 1978, "Just What I Needed" was the first single off The Cars' self-titled debut album and reached #27 on the Billboard Hot 100. "Fields of Gold" appeared on Sting's fourth solo album, Ten Summoner's Tales. It went to #2 on the Adult Contemporary chart and peaked at #23 on the Hot 100.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.