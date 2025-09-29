Some guys have all the luck: Rod Stewart returning to Las Vegas in 2026

Rod Stewart's once again rolling the dice on Las Vegas.

The star will return to The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in 2026 for another round of The Encore Shows, his current residency show. He has dates mapped out from May 27, 2026, through June 6, 2026.

“Next year will mark 15 years at The Colosseum and I still get terribly excited each time I return," Rod says in a statement. "I love this theatre. So come along and we’ll forget the world outside for a couple of hours at The Encore shows!”

Rod initially launched his residency show The Hits at the Colosseum in 2011; that show ended in 2025. Rod returned in 2025 with The Encore Shows, featuring his hits, deep cuts and new production.

A Citi presale starts Tuesday at 10 a.m. PT via citientertainment.com. Fan club presale tickets are available starting Wednesday at 10 a.m. PT, while other presales begin Thursday at 10 a.m. PT. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. PT via ticketmaster.

The new dates going on sale are May 27, 29 and 30, and June 2, 4 and 6. There are also limited tickets available for Rod's final Vegas dates of 2025: Oct. 1, 3, 4.

If you don't want to wait to see Rod in Vegas, you can travel to Florida in early 2026. He's just announced shows at the Seminole Hard Rock Live on Feb. 27 and March 3, as well as a March 5 show in St. Augustine.

