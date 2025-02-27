Sold-out Dickey Betts tribute concert to livestream for free

The life and music of Allman Brothers Band guitarist and founding member Dickey Betts is being celebrated Friday with an all-star tribute concert, and now music fans at home will be able to enjoy it.

The sold-out show, In Memory of Dickey Betts, will livestream for free via nugs.net. The concert is taking place at the Macon City Auditorium in Macon, Georgia, the birthplace of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band.

The concert, hosted and curated by Dickey's son Duane, will feature a lineup that includes many musicians who've been associated with the Allman Brothers over the years, including ABB's Jaimoe, Warren Haynes, Chuck Leavell, Susan Tedeschi and Oteil Burbriddge, as well as Gregg Allman's son Devon Allman.

A portion of the proceeds from the show will go toward the newly announced Dickey Betts Memorial Endowed Scholarship at Berklee College of Music in Boston. According to a press release, the scholarship “will honor Dickey Betts' legacy by supporting talented and deserving students pursuing their musical dreams at Berklee.”

“We are thrilled to know that the proceeds are going to such a worthy cause,” says Duane.

In addition to his guitar work for the Allmans, Betts wrote and sang two of their best-known songs: "Ramblin' Man" and "Blue Sky." He also wrote their popular instrumental track, "Jessica."

Betts passed away April 18, 2024, at the age of 80.

