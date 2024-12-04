Smell Me Up: The Rolling Stones unveil first-ever fragrance

The Rolling Stones want to make sure you smell good.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers have just unveiled their first-ever fragrance, RS No. 9, described as “a unique scent that summons the spirit of a scene that made history, the place where it all began.”

The scent, released in partnership with The Stones, fragrance company Nirvana Brands and Bravado, is designed to recall the feeling of London’s Soho area in 1962, which is when The Stones played their first live show at London’s Marquee Club.

As for what it smells like, the scent is described as having “bourbon-infused notes of velvet swagger onto centre stage, as warm leather brawls under electric musk while tempting patchouli and sultry oud seductively linger.”

“It's the perfect fragrance for those who dare to be different,” The Stones share, “and we hope it will bring some joy to our fans.”

The fragrance will be limited to 999 numbered bottles and will cost $99.99 for a 100ml bottle. They'll be available at The Stones' RS No.9 stores in London and Tokyo, and are also available to preorder online, with bottles shipping on Jan. 31.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.